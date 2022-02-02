Academic Achiever of the Week: Nicholas Knox

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) - Nicholas Knox is a senior at Ravenswood High School with a 4.276 cumulative GPA. Knox is one of the top students in his class and is motivated to finish the year as his classes valedictorian.

“My parents have always pushed me to do my absolute best. I am really close to valedictorian and so I can’t stop now,” said Knox.

He says the next stop is to go into a pre-pharmaceutical program.

“I’m going to go into a pre-pharmacy program where I can learn as much as I can. Then I am going to transfer probably to Marshall and go to their pharmacy school for about two years and then by hopefully 26 I’ll have a job as a pharmacist and be making six figures,” said Knox.

Knox is very involved with extracurriculars at school and within the community. He is on the high school soccer team, he is a member of the high school marching band, a member of the Christian youth group “Young Life” and he is on the math field team.

Knox says his favorite subject is science because he has enjoyed every science class he has ever been in. His love for science led to his selection as the Chemistry Student of the Year.

“It feels really rewarding especially because I love chemistry so being the student of the year made me feel great,” said Knox.

Knox looks forward to continuing his education in the fall at West Virginia Wesleyan College.

