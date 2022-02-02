Advertisement

Bryson Singer signs with West Virginia University

Bryson Singer signs with WVU
Bryson Singer signs with WVU(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

After months of waiting, Bryson Singer has officially signed with the West Virginia Mountaineers to play division one football.

Bryson was a do-it-all player in his four years with the Big Reds and his hard work has now paid off as he will be continuing his football dream at the next level.

Bryson had kept his commitment to the Mountaineers a secret, and has accepted a preferred walk-on offer to play for WVU in the 2022-23 season.

He will be staying in the Mountain State, with Morgantown being just under two hours from where he grew up.

On top of playing football for the Mountaineers, Bryson will also be studying business at WVU.

