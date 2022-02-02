Advertisement

Fire that killed West Virginia man ruled arson

Police say a house fire that killed a West Virginia man has been ruled arson.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - Police say a house fire that killed a West Virginia man has been ruled arson.

News outlets cited a statement from the Charleston Police Department in reporting that firefighters found 52-year-old Dennis R. Rutledge on the second floor of the Charleston home early Tuesday and took him to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police say his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Rutledge did not live at residence, which was vacant. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact police.

A $5,000 reward was offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect responsible.

