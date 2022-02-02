Advertisement

Formation of the Twin State League

WTAP News @ 5- Twin state league
By Evan Lasek
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The founding high schools of the new Twin State League met in Wood County to discuss the future of the league.

After the disbandment of the ECOL this year, Warren, Marietta, Fort Frye and Point Pleasant high schools are the four members part of the new league, with hopes to expand in the future.

The current members began their talks to form the TSL back in October of 2021, and now pending approval by the Board of Education is set to begin in the winter of 2022-2023.

