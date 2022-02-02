Former House speaker asks judge to drop conspiracy charge

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The former Republican legislative leader accused of helping orchestrate a $60 million bribery scheme has asked a judge to dismiss a conspiracy charge against him.

Larry Householder was charged 18 months ago with plotting to oversee the funneling of energy company money into a legislative effort to bail out two nuclear power plants.

He has pleaded not guilty. Late Tuesday his attorneys filed court motions asking that the indictment be dismissed.

They argue prosecutors haven’t provided the essential facts needed for criminal charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is expected to oppose the request.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.