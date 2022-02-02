Advertisement

Former House speaker asks judge to drop conspiracy charge

The former Republican legislative leader accused of helping orchestrate a $60 million bribery...
The former Republican legislative leader accused of helping orchestrate a $60 million bribery scheme has asked a judge to dismiss a conspiracy charge against him.(Source: OhioHouse.gov)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The former Republican legislative leader accused of helping orchestrate a $60 million bribery scheme has asked a judge to dismiss a conspiracy charge against him.

Larry Householder was charged 18 months ago with plotting to oversee the funneling of energy company money into a legislative effort to bail out two nuclear power plants.

He has pleaded not guilty. Late Tuesday his attorneys filed court motions asking that the indictment be dismissed.

They argue prosecutors haven’t provided the essential facts needed for criminal charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is expected to oppose the request.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car that crashed into the Jamesson Street home, sans its driver, who fled
Car crashes into house; driver flees scene
Donna Marie Allen Obit
Obituary: Allen, Donna Marie
Freezing rain update/ precautions
Upcoming freezing rain impacts travel for all
PHS closed Wednesday
Parkersburg High School closed due to power outage on Wednesday
PHS dismisses early again due to power issues

Latest News

Police say a house fire that killed a West Virginia man has been ruled arson.
Fire that killed West Virginia man ruled arson
A judge has again blocked an Ohio law that would require fetal remains from surgical abortions...
Judge again blocks Ohio law regulating aborted fetal remains
WTAP News @ 10 - AAOTW Nicholas Knox
WTAP News @ 10 - AAOTW Nicholas Knox
Academic Achiever of the Week: Nicholas Knox
Academic Achiever of the Week: Nicholas Knox