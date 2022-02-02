Frontier quarterback J.D. Schmidt signs with Muskingum University

NEW MATAMORAS, Ohio (WTAP) -

J.D. Schmidt, quarterback for the Frontier Cougars football team, has signed on to continue his football career at Muskingum University, and will suit up for the Muskies.

J.D. was joined at his signing ceremony at Frontier High School by his teammates and family members.

Schmidt says he was impressed with the direction the Muskies are heading in, and that was a deciding factor in making his choice.

J.D. helped Frontier achieve three straight winning season during his tenure, but he says he wants his legacy to be that your work ethic will take you anywhere you want to go in life, academically, or athletically.

