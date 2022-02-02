Advertisement

Joe Burrow’s High School coaches reflect and react to his sucsess

Joe Burrow banner in Coach Smather's garage
Joe Burrow banner in Coach Smather's garage(WTAP News)
By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THE PLAINS, Ohio (WTAP) -Many people are still in awe that Joe Burrow and the Bagels are heading to the Super Bowl-including Burrow’s former football coaches.

“There’s a little bit of device intervention that you can’t explain,” said Athens High School Head Football Coach Nathan White.

What White can explain is how good Joe Burrow was even back in high school.

“I have no doubt that I could have walked inside during games and let Joe call it,” White said.

“He knew our offense that well. He truly could have been our offensive coordinator as our quarterback. When you get to that level, especially in high school, it hardly ever happens that you can be really good.”

And they were really good. Burrow led the team to the state final. But, as former head coach Ryan Adams said, it turned out to be one of Burrow’s worst days on the gridiron. The Bulldogs lost by just a few points.

“All along the way, since that point in time it’s like he’s been doubted on his abilities, he’s been doubted on where he should be things like that. He’s overcome all those different things and all you can do is tip your hat to him and his parents for keeping his head on straight and helping guide him through all those different bouts of adversity,” Adams said.

Burrow’s parents say while they helped him along the way, Burrow was always a natural athlete and leader.

“A lot of his demeanor, that’s just his personality,” said Joe’s father Jimmy Burrow. “He’s always been pretty calm and cool in all the sports that he played and really that started with coach Smathers in the third grade.”

And coach Sam Smathers agrees.

“He never got raw raw raw, even when we were down,” Sam Smathers said.

“He never got excited. Whatever we said, this is the play..it came out good every time. It just seems like it came up good. He would do what he had to do to make the play happen.”

And that mentality stuck with him to High School.

“He was always looking to raise people up and take care of everyone. I think more importantly just find some way to be able to relate to a lot of different walks of life,” Adams said.

“My guess, my feeling is that in a locker room full of millionaires is that, that has helped him navigate his role as being a quarterback on an NFL team.”

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car that crashed into the Jamesson Street home, sans its driver, who fled
Car crashes into house; driver flees scene
Four fire departments responded to the scene.
Mobile home declared total loss in fire
Owner shares story about losing dog
UPDATE: Man shares story of losing dog in well
UPDATE: Parkersburg High School regains power
Bonnie Kae Graham Obit
Obituary: Graham, Bonnie Kae

Latest News

W.Va. Central Federal Credit Union gives $5 thousand check to Red Cross
W.Va. Central Federal Credit Union gives $5 thousand check to Red Cross
Blood drive being held to make up for emergency blood shortage
Blood drive being held to make up for emergency blood shortage
Athens Co. Food Pantry gets more donations with Joe Burrow in Super Bowl
Athens Co. Food Pantry gets more donations with Joe Burrow in Super Bowl
Freezing rain update/ precautions
Upcoming freezing rain impacts travel for all