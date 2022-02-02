Joe Burrow’s High School coaches reflect and react to his sucsess

THE PLAINS, Ohio (WTAP) -Many people are still in awe that Joe Burrow and the Bagels are heading to the Super Bowl-including Burrow’s former football coaches.

“There’s a little bit of device intervention that you can’t explain,” said Athens High School Head Football Coach Nathan White.

What White can explain is how good Joe Burrow was even back in high school.

“I have no doubt that I could have walked inside during games and let Joe call it,” White said.

“He knew our offense that well. He truly could have been our offensive coordinator as our quarterback. When you get to that level, especially in high school, it hardly ever happens that you can be really good.”

And they were really good. Burrow led the team to the state final. But, as former head coach Ryan Adams said, it turned out to be one of Burrow’s worst days on the gridiron. The Bulldogs lost by just a few points.

“All along the way, since that point in time it’s like he’s been doubted on his abilities, he’s been doubted on where he should be things like that. He’s overcome all those different things and all you can do is tip your hat to him and his parents for keeping his head on straight and helping guide him through all those different bouts of adversity,” Adams said.

Burrow’s parents say while they helped him along the way, Burrow was always a natural athlete and leader.

“A lot of his demeanor, that’s just his personality,” said Joe’s father Jimmy Burrow. “He’s always been pretty calm and cool in all the sports that he played and really that started with coach Smathers in the third grade.”

And coach Sam Smathers agrees.

“He never got raw raw raw, even when we were down,” Sam Smathers said.

“He never got excited. Whatever we said, this is the play..it came out good every time. It just seems like it came up good. He would do what he had to do to make the play happen.”

And that mentality stuck with him to High School.

“He was always looking to raise people up and take care of everyone. I think more importantly just find some way to be able to relate to a lot of different walks of life,” Adams said.

“My guess, my feeling is that in a locker room full of millionaires is that, that has helped him navigate his role as being a quarterback on an NFL team.”

