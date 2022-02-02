Josh Smith signs with University of Pikeville

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Josh Smith has officially signed with the University of Pikeville to be a member of the Bears bowling team.

He has been bowling since he was four-years-old, and he starting to compete in tournaments and leagues when he was just eight.

All his hard work has now paid off and he will continue his bowling career at the next level with the Bears, while also planning to study business starting in the fall.

