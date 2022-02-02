Advertisement

Judge again blocks Ohio law regulating aborted fetal remains

A judge has again blocked an Ohio law that would require fetal remains from surgical abortions...
A judge has again blocked an Ohio law that would require fetal remains from surgical abortions to be cremated or buried.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A judge has again blocked an Ohio law that would require fetal remains from surgical abortions to be cremated or buried.

The decision Wednesday marked the second time in a year that a Hamilton County judge has prevented the law from taking effect in a case brought by a group of clinics and the ACLU of Ohio.

Parties argued the law imposes a funeral ritual on every patient, regardless of religious or spiritual belief, removing their autonomy.

The judge found it violates patients’ rights to due process and equal protection, keeping it on hold until their case is heard.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car that crashed into the Jamesson Street home, sans its driver, who fled
Car crashes into house; driver flees scene
Donna Marie Allen Obit
Obituary: Allen, Donna Marie
Freezing rain update/ precautions
Upcoming freezing rain impacts travel for all
PHS closed Wednesday
Parkersburg High School closed due to power outage on Wednesday
PHS dismisses early again due to power issues

Latest News

Police say a house fire that killed a West Virginia man has been ruled arson.
Fire that killed West Virginia man ruled arson
The former Republican legislative leader accused of helping orchestrate a $60 million bribery...
Former House speaker asks judge to drop conspiracy charge
WTAP News @ 10 - AAOTW Nicholas Knox
WTAP News @ 10 - AAOTW Nicholas Knox
Academic Achiever of the Week: Nicholas Knox
Academic Achiever of the Week: Nicholas Knox