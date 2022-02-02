Natalie Chambers signs to Fairmont State
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -
Natalie Chambers of Williamstown high school has officially signed to Fairmont State University.
Natalie plans to play soccer for the Falcons this upcoming fall after a successful tenure with the Yellowjackets.
Her decision to play at the next level for the Falcons came from the atmosphere at Fairmont State, she believes it is a place she will love to play at.
