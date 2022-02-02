New bill aims to address issues from neglected, abandonded buildings

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -According to Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce, in the past 5 years, there have been 143 homes in Parkersburg that have cost the city a pretty penny.

1.7 million dollars to be exact. Joyce said these homes are oftentimes not up to safety codes. He said 53 of those homes caught on fire in 2020 and 2021.

West Virginia Auditor, John McCuskey said neglected and abandoned property is not a Parkersburg issue but a state one as well.

“We’re asking a lot of people to move here from other places by saying this is a safe, clean small-town life that you don’t have somewhere else,” McCuskey.

“If we are going to make that promise to people, we kind of have to give it to them. Right now if you go through, and I’m not picking on any particular city, you can drive through any town or city in West Virginia and 40 percent of it, someone who’s coming from a gated suburb in Charlotte is going to say, ‘I’m not living there.’”

His solution to this issue is the Community Resurrection and Economic Development Act. The main goals of this bill is to help people stay in and take care of their homes, help communities tear down dilapidated buildings and incentivize more people to come live in communities across the mountain state.

“If this bill passes, what happens is the neighbors and cities and counties get the first crack at buying it,” McCuskey said.

“We’ll tell the cities that if you buy this you’re essentially buying an empty lot. We can get the property off of our books, we can get the houses torn down, onto your books so you can do stuff with them that needs to be done. Sometimes that thing is just plant grass.”

McCuskey said if this bill is passed, it would allow $30 million to be used to help improve homes, resell them to owners of the neighboring property or to city governments. The money could also be used to tear the buildings down.

Joyce and McCuskey also tossed around the idea of working with the West Virginia Housing Development to use any updated homes to house essential workers.

“They can’t find science teachers, they can’t find police officers, they can’t find nurses or sheriff’s deputies-you name it,” McCuskey said.

“What we think we can do is to start to offer these houses based on the various needs of each census district through the housing development fund for people to use it if they meet the certain professional qualifications that are desired.”

Joyce said he endorses this plan and will work with local and state organizations to try to get the bill passed.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.