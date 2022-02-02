Obituary: Block, Cecelia Ellen Hefner

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Our beloved wife, mother, sister, grandma and friend departed this life, on January 28, 2022, surrounded by family at Ross Heart Center in Columbus, OH, at the age of 71, after an extended illness due to cardiovascular and pulmonary disease.

Cecelia was born on May 23, 1950 to the late Erwin Cecil and Marjorie Lucille Hefner, in Parkersburg, WV. She was a graduate of Warren High School (1968) and resided in Belpre, OH. She worked for the credit departments of Sears Roebuck and Montgomery Wards before becoming the secretary at St. Marks United Methodist Church in Belpre.

She was involved with Belpre Schools PTA while her children attended and was a dedicated sports mom. Cecelia found joy in her family, the beach, music, her TV shows, and all of the friends she has welcomed into her home over the years. She was an amazing crafter and made the best crochet blankets ever. She loved her pets, the sunshine, drives with her husband, and she always loved a good laugh. Her heart was as giving and pure as they come. She will be sadly missed yet fondly remembered.

Cecelia is survived by her husband of 51 years, Larry; her son Jonathan (Jody) Block; her daughter Melissa (Alexander-her special buddy) Robinson; sister Margie (Lowell) Guthrie; grandchildren Julianna, Ian, Lili, Raylynn, Eugene, Joseph, Antoine, Keaton; and loving friends Adrienne McClung, Mindy Harris, Cecelia Coles, Jamie Shoemaker, April Robinson, Gary Block, Amanda Somerville, Missie Lowe and the Washington and Reams families.

Graveside services will be 2 PM Monday February 7, 2022, at Rockland Cemetery Belpre, with Pastor Vernon Reams officiating. Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 PM Sunday, at Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre, OH. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

