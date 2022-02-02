Obituary: Bowers, Patsy Belle (Villers)

ANNAMORIAH, W.Va. (WTAP) - Patsy Belle (Villers) Bowers, 80 years old of Annamoriah, WV, was carried up to heaven by the angels on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 surrounded by all her loving family, after a courageous battle with gastric cancer.

She was born at home in Calhoun County, WV on December 1, 1941, the daughter of the late George Darrell (Pappy) and Mildred Greathouse Villers.

She is survived by two daughters, Crystal (Tony) Arthur of Annamoriah, WV, and Angela Haddox of Saint Mary’s, WV; four grandchildren, Brent (Jessie) Arthur, Amber (Travis) Brady, and Craig Arthur of Calhoun County, WV, and Joseph (Trina) Haddox of St. Mary’s, WV; seven great grandchildren, Austin (Courtney) Coon of Parkersburg, Brealle Arthur, Ashlyn Boak, Ryder Pauley, Easton Boak, Camilla Arthur, all of Calhoun County, WV, and Ian Bird of Spencer, WV; one great great grandchild on the way; one sister, Sandy (Terry) Fowler of Annamoriah, WV; one brother, Darrell (Mary) Bower of Creston, WV; one brother-in-law, Billy Bowers of Washington, WV; two sister-in-laws, Gloria Villers of Grantsville, WV, Sherry Villers of Elizabeth, WV; and several nieces and nephews and many friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Irwin (Manny) Bowers in 1997; one brother, William “Bill” Villers; one great granddaughter, Kamryn (Kammy) Boak; one nephew, Levi Fowler; one niece, Meloney Davis.

The family would like to thank Strecker Cancer Center, Dr. Cawley and her team and all the loving nurses and volunteers that took such loving care of her.

The family will be holding a private service.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Bowers family.

