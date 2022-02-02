Obituary: Miller, Frances Ann

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Frances Ann Miller, 83, of Marietta passed away on Monday, February 1, 2022, at Harmar Place. She was born on May 9, 1938, in Marietta a daughter of William and Lurena Grimes Jordon.

Frances graduated from Lawrence High School. She was a homemaker and was a member of Faith United Methodist Church. She enjoyed crafts, crocheting, going to church and singing in the choir and loved her grandchildren.

On May 17, 1959, she married James Miller who preceded her in death on August 4, 2008. Frances is survived by her children Steve (Darci) Miller and Lori Ann Miller both of Marietta; grandchildren: Mikala (Shawn) Cantrill, Chelsalyn (fiance John Davis) Miller, Timothy Kelsey, Nicholas Kelsey and Lillian Miller; 2 great grandchildren Brooklyn and Christopher, brother Jim (Charlotte) Jordan, sister Donna Leary and nieces, Robin Littleton, Stephanie Goss and Wendy Jordan and nephew David Jordan.

Proceeding in her death were her parents, husband, daughter Kimberly Rena Miller and brother Jack Jordan.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday (Feb. 5) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with Reverend Patricia Vargas officiating. Burial will follow in Newport Cemetery. Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

