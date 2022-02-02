Advertisement

Obituary: Pepper, Geraldine

Geraldine Pepper Obit
Geraldine Pepper Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Geraldine Pepper, 89, loving wife and mother passed away January 31, 2022 at her home in Washington, West Virginia.

She was born August 15, 1932 at New England Ridge. She was a member of New England Baptist Church where over the years she served in many offices; her greatest joy was working with children.

Geraldine was a homemaker and loved helping people. She was an avid reader and gardener, mostly flowers, in her later years. She loved keeping her yard trimmed and decorated. Geraldine also loved cooking and baking for family, friends and neighbors.

She is survived by her beloved daughter, Linda Pepper of Washington, WV; one sister, Joan Lanyon of Parkersburg, WV; one brother-in-law, Gilbert Rhodes of Goshen, IN; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Geraldine was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald Pepper; her parents, Charles E. Hanlin and Verna Morgan Hanlin; brothers, Raymond Hanlin of New England, WV, Donald Hanlin of Ganado, TX and wife, Becky Hanlin of Florida, and Herman Hanlin and wife, Gladys, of Fort Wayne, IN; one sister, Imogene Rhodes of Goshen, IN; brother-in-law, Robert Lanyon of Parkersburg; and niece, Terry Watson of Fort Wayne, IN.

Words cannot express her gratitude for the thoughtfulness and support of her loving family, friends and neighbors.

A private funeral service will be conducted at the convenience of her family.

Please visit vaughankimes.com to share a message of comfort with her family

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car that crashed into the Jamesson Street home, sans its driver, who fled
Car crashes into house; driver flees scene
Donna Marie Allen Obit
Obituary: Allen, Donna Marie
Freezing rain update/ precautions
Upcoming freezing rain impacts travel for all
PHS closed Wednesday
Parkersburg High School closed due to power outage on Wednesday
PHS dismisses early again due to power issues

Latest News

Edwin F. Flowers Obit
Obituary: Flowers, Edwin F.
Carol Jane Hart Obit
Obituary: Hart, Carol Jane
Donna Marie Allen Obit
Obituary: Allen, Donna Marie
Donna Jean Schafer Obit
Obituary: Schafer, Donna Jean