Obituary: Pepper, Geraldine

WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Geraldine Pepper, 89, loving wife and mother passed away January 31, 2022 at her home in Washington, West Virginia.

She was born August 15, 1932 at New England Ridge. She was a member of New England Baptist Church where over the years she served in many offices; her greatest joy was working with children.

Geraldine was a homemaker and loved helping people. She was an avid reader and gardener, mostly flowers, in her later years. She loved keeping her yard trimmed and decorated. Geraldine also loved cooking and baking for family, friends and neighbors.

She is survived by her beloved daughter, Linda Pepper of Washington, WV; one sister, Joan Lanyon of Parkersburg, WV; one brother-in-law, Gilbert Rhodes of Goshen, IN; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Geraldine was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald Pepper; her parents, Charles E. Hanlin and Verna Morgan Hanlin; brothers, Raymond Hanlin of New England, WV, Donald Hanlin of Ganado, TX and wife, Becky Hanlin of Florida, and Herman Hanlin and wife, Gladys, of Fort Wayne, IN; one sister, Imogene Rhodes of Goshen, IN; brother-in-law, Robert Lanyon of Parkersburg; and niece, Terry Watson of Fort Wayne, IN.

Words cannot express her gratitude for the thoughtfulness and support of her loving family, friends and neighbors.

A private funeral service will be conducted at the convenience of her family.

Please visit vaughankimes.com to share a message of comfort with her family

