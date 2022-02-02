Obituary: Sterrick, Elizabeth Ruby

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Elizabeth Ruby Sterrick, 84, of Parkersburg, passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born June 26, 1937, in Marsteller, PA, a daughter of the late William and Catherine Jenkins Bailey.

Elizabeth is survived by her husband, James G. Sterrick; brother, Walter Bailey (Judy); children, Karen (Jim) Allmendinger, Donna Sterrick and Dan Sterrick (Marlene); grandchildren, Shannon Linder, Brad Allmendinger (Michelle), Courtney Sterrick, Jordan Gobely and Rachel Gobely.

In addition to her parents, Liz was preceded in death by her sisters, Margaret Bailey, Eleanor (George) Molnar and Dorothy (Peaches) Bechel; brothers, Anthony, Carl, James, Edwin (Pauline), William (Joan) and John (Bonnie) Bailey.

Liz taught children’s swimming lessons for many years as a volunteer for the Red Cross. She enjoyed ball room dancing, knitting, baking and hosting family gatherings. Liz and Jim were members of the First Presbyterian Church in Parkersburg.

Visitation will be held from 10:30 am till 12:00 pm on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna. A memorial service will follow at 12:00 pm at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

