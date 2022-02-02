Student Athlete of the Week: Tabitha Strickler

NEW MATAMORAS, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Tabi Strickler, a senior at Frontier high school, is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week.

She is a cheerleader for the Frontier Cougars, and has been a member of their squad for the last three years.

When she was younger, Tabi was a dancer but switched over to cheer because they were very similar.

After high school, she plans on studying to be a physical therapist assistant.

