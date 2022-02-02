Student Athlete of the Week: Tabitha Strickler
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW MATAMORAS, Ohio. (WTAP) -
Tabi Strickler, a senior at Frontier high school, is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week.
She is a cheerleader for the Frontier Cougars, and has been a member of their squad for the last three years.
When she was younger, Tabi was a dancer but switched over to cheer because they were very similar.
After high school, she plans on studying to be a physical therapist assistant.
Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.