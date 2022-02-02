Advertisement

The Washington County Career Center purchases a high tech table for training purposes for medical students

Washington County Career Center receives a check from WVU Medicine Camden Clark.
Washington County Career Center receives a check from WVU Medicine Camden Clark.(Andrew Noll)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Career Center recently purchased an anatomage table used for training all of the adult and medical high school students.

The Career Center received grants from the Bernard McDonough Foundation, the Marietta Community Foundation and the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation that enabled them to purchase the high tech table.

WVU Medicine Camden Clark has been on site the past few days doing customized training for their staff and are utilizing the table.

The medical program manager, Erica Chidester, thinks the new table will help prepare the students for the workforce.

“Having this table they are going to be able to dive in and just see a closer look, something that the textbooks can’t bring. So it is the hands-on training portion that we bring here at the school and that’s what this is going to bring to our medical programs,” said Chidester.

The hospital presented the Career Center with a $5,000 check as a thank you for allowing them to use their facilities for their training program.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car that crashed into the Jamesson Street home, sans its driver, who fled
Car crashes into house; driver flees scene
Donna Marie Allen Obit
Obituary: Allen, Donna Marie
Freezing rain update/ precautions
Upcoming freezing rain impacts travel for all
PHS closed Wednesday
Parkersburg High School closed due to power outage on Wednesday
PHS dismisses early again due to power issues

Latest News

Police say a house fire that killed a West Virginia man has been ruled arson.
Fire that killed West Virginia man ruled arson
The former Republican legislative leader accused of helping orchestrate a $60 million bribery...
Former House speaker asks judge to drop conspiracy charge
A judge has again blocked an Ohio law that would require fetal remains from surgical abortions...
Judge again blocks Ohio law regulating aborted fetal remains
WTAP News @ 10 - AAOTW Nicholas Knox
WTAP News @ 10 - AAOTW Nicholas Knox