The Washington County Career Center purchases a high tech table for training purposes for medical students

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Career Center recently purchased an anatomage table used for training all of the adult and medical high school students.

The Career Center received grants from the Bernard McDonough Foundation, the Marietta Community Foundation and the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation that enabled them to purchase the high tech table.

WVU Medicine Camden Clark has been on site the past few days doing customized training for their staff and are utilizing the table.

The medical program manager, Erica Chidester, thinks the new table will help prepare the students for the workforce.

“Having this table they are going to be able to dive in and just see a closer look, something that the textbooks can’t bring. So it is the hands-on training portion that we bring here at the school and that’s what this is going to bring to our medical programs,” said Chidester.

The hospital presented the Career Center with a $5,000 check as a thank you for allowing them to use their facilities for their training program.

