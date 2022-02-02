Advertisement

Winter weather a cause for concern for USPS workers: how you can help

WTAP News @ 5- Mail Carriers
By Laura Bowen
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Winter weather affects all of us but it can be particularly challenging for workers whose job is being on the road. That’s why the US Postal Service is asking that you give their letter carriers a helping hand.

The way you can help is simple: clear a path to your mailbox. Winter weather brings slippery conditions which can put USPS workers at risk and, while snow plows clear the roads, they can end up pushing snow towards mailboxes, blocking letter carriers’ way.

Susan Wright, USPS’s West Virginia spokesperson, said, “So that’s why we’re asking customers to please be mindful and assist your letter carriers because your letter carrier does want to get your mail to you but they need a little help this time of year.”

If you get mail delivered to your door, USPS says to make sure your sidewalks, steps, and porches are clear. If you get curbside delivery, make sure the snow piles left by snow plows are taken care of.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

