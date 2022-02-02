Wood County Board of Education talks about potential bond items

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Board of Education meets Tuesday night to talk about potential projects that could be included in a facilities bond.

The previous facilities bond is about to expire. The biggest goal on the list is to build three new elementary schools. One would replace Lubeck Elementary School. Another new school would replace and combine students from Neale School and Vienna School. The third one would replace and combine students from Emerson School and Criss School. Other potential projects include upgrades to Parkersburg, Parkersburg South and Williamstown High School athletic facilities.

The board took no action on Tuesday and there is no specific dollar amount for the bond yet. The board will take a vote on February 8, 2022. If the board approves it, then it would be submitted to the county to be placed on the May 10th ballot. From there, voters would decide if the bond would be approved.

