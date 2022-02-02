Advertisement

Wood County Board of Education talks about potential bond items

Bond items discussed at Wood County BOE
Bond items discussed at Wood County BOE(wtap)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Board of Education meets Tuesday night to talk about potential projects that could be included in a facilities bond.

The previous facilities bond is about to expire. The biggest goal on the list is to build three new elementary schools. One would replace Lubeck Elementary School. Another new school would replace and combine students from Neale School and Vienna School. The third one would replace and combine students from Emerson School and Criss School. Other potential projects include upgrades to Parkersburg, Parkersburg South and Williamstown High School athletic facilities.

The board took no action on Tuesday and there is no specific dollar amount for the bond yet. The board will take a vote on February 8, 2022. If the board approves it, then it would be submitted to the county to be placed on the May 10th ballot. From there, voters would decide if the bond would be approved.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car that crashed into the Jamesson Street home, sans its driver, who fled
Car crashes into house; driver flees scene
Four fire departments responded to the scene.
Mobile home declared total loss in fire
Owner shares story about losing dog
UPDATE: Man shares story of losing dog in well
UPDATE: Parkersburg High School regains power
Bonnie Kae Graham Obit
Obituary: Graham, Bonnie Kae

Latest News

WTAP News @ 6 - American Red Cross donates money
WTAP News @ 6 - American Red Cross donates money
WTAP News @ 5 - Preparing for freezing rain
WTAP News @ 5 - Preparing for freezing rain
WTAP News @ 5 - Blood Drive held at the Mall sponsored by WVU Medicine Camden Clark
WTAP News @ 5 - Blood Drive held at the Mall sponsored by WVU Medicine Camden Clark
WTAP News @ 5 - Athens County Food Pantry gets more donations with Joe Burrow in the Super Bowl
WTAP News @ 5 - Athens County Food Pantry gets more donations with Joe Burrow in the Super Bowl