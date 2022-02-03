Beware of Super Bowl ticket scams

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - For the first time since 1989 the Cincinnati Bengals will be playing in the Super Bowl.

Ohio Attorney General, Dave Yost, wants to remind fans to beware of ticket scammers trying to take advantage of those who want to go watch the Super Bowl.

“The cheap seats start at $6,000, so if someone is claiming to get you in the stadium for significantly less, you should challenge that call,” Attorney General Yost said. “Con artists are out there, and fake tickets will always exist. Although no scamming has been reported to my office, Ohioans should be on the defensive when looking at Super Bowl tickets,” said Yost.

Here are a few other tips from Yost for those who are looking to buy tickets:

Be skeptical of offers that are too good to be true. People on online marketplaces may offer tickets at face value or even below for an event that is sold out or in high demand. These offers could potentially be scams. They could also falsely be claiming they have a medical emergency or an overseas military assignment to trick you into purchasing the tickets.

Be careful with third-party sellers. Try to deal with reputable websites rather than a third-party individual. Make sure the website is reputable and isn’t impersonating the NFL’s logo. People may try to impersonate or go as far as changing their name in order to scam you into buying tickets. Make sure to search the person you are dealing with as not all sources are trustworthy.

Be wary of sellers who call an audible on specific forms of payment. Scammers will often ask for difficult to trace or recover such as wire transfers, gifts, or cash. If you are using mobile payment such as Venmo or Zelle make sure to understand the protection services each service provides before proceeding with the transaction.

Don’t suffer a loss on the play. Consider paying with a credit card. By using a credit card you generally will have greater protections and the ability to dispute charges unlike other forms of payment.

If you think you have been scammed when purchasing tickets you should immediately report the details and connect the company you used to make the purchase.

Ohioans can report scams to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at www.OhioProtects.org or by calling 800-282-0515.

Suspicious Craigslist ads can be reported to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office directly from Craigslist.

