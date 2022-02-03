DNR Police step up to aid W. Va. Corrections

CHALRESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia’s Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation will receive some help in the near future after more than 60 police officers with West Virginia’s Division of Natural Resources having completed specialized training.

The completion of this training will allow any of the officers to fill support roles at West Virginia jails and prisons. This will free-up correctional officers to walk posts and do other front-line positions.

“Every day and around the clock, our men and women perform a truly, truly honorable form of public service,” said Corrections Commissioner Betsy Jividen. “We’re especially appreciative to the DNR Police for stepping in to help us. Together, we will persevere and continue to take on challenges as they arise.”

Colonel Bobby Cales, chief of the Division of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Section, said they want to pursue his agencies mission as their top priority, but they remain ever-ready to assist a fellow agency in a time of need.

“Our agency’s number one priority is to protect the citizens of West Virginia and its natural resources. The Natural Resources Police always stand ready and willing to serve our great state,” Cales said.

“Our agency has successfully answered the call many times in the past, including in response to such emergencies as floods, fires, blizzards, and the pandemic. The Natural Resources Police officer has an ever-evolving role, and I am confident that our officers will adapt to this mission as well. I look forward to teaming up with our colleagues within the Corrections and Rehabilitation system, and together succeeding in this endeavor,” said Cales.

The DNR police officers received eight hours of instruction virtually on Friday from the DCR’s Bureau of Training and Staff Development. The participating officers will receive additional, on-site training once assigned to a facility. Some of the roles for participating officers to fill include: perimeter security checks, staffing facility control towers and hospital detail.

Echoing Colonel Cales, Homeland Security Secretary Jeff Sandy praised the planned collaboration.

”There is so much honor when a law enforcement officer crosses county lines, state lines, and country lines to help others in need,” said Sandy, a retired career U.S. Treasury agent. “I thank and commend the colonel for crossing the fence line to assist DCR in providing security in our time of need.”

The trained DNR Police officers could begin filling support roles as early as this weekend. These officers will continue their regular schedules for their agency, and work at DCR facilities as overtime. DCR will reimburse DNR Police for the resulting costs.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.