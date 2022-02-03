Advertisement

Ex-Marietta Middle School boy’s basketball coach pleads guilty to rape charges

By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A former Marietta Middle School boys basketball coach pled guilty to nine counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Crystal Dawn Burke, 41, was not sentenced during her hearing but in the plea there is an agreement that she will be sentenced to 4-11 years in prison for her crimes.

The crimes involved four teenage boys and took place between July and November 2020 at her home on Woodcrest Lane in Marietta, according to the indictment, which identifies the boys only by initials because they are juveniles.

Washington County sheriff’s deputies arrested Burke on April 11, saying an investigation revealed that Burke had multiple sexual encounters with three juveniles at her home and “at various locations in the county.”

Washington County Prosecuting Attorney Nicole Coil said the boys were members of the team Burke coached but that the alleged incidents did not take place during the basketball season.

Burke has not coached at Marietta Middle School since the 2019-2020 season.

The date for her sentencing is scheduled on March 28, 2022.

