Flood warnings issued across the Mid-Ohio Valley: what that means

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As of WTAP’s 5 PM show, every county in our viewing area is under a flood warning.

Multiple counties have been upgraded from a flood watch to a flood warning since Thursday morning. According to National Weather Service Meteorologist Megan Kiebler, the main difference between the two is a warning means flooding is imminent or already happening while a watch means conditions could create minor flooding conditions.

Kiebler says vigilance is important. This means paying attention to road conditions and staying away from rising water.

“It’s better to play it safe than trying to drive into those flooded waters. It doesn’t take much to see water overtake those cars if they do choose to drive through that,” she said.

And flooding, of course, isn’t the only winter weather meteorologists are keeping their eyes on. There’s still the potential for freezing rain, which could create icy driving conditions.

