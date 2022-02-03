Advertisement

Historic restoration grants deadline in WVa is March 31

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - Projects to restore historic sites in West Virginia may be eligible for grants through the State Historic Preservation Office of the Department of Arts, Culture and History.

The department says to apply, the projects must include restoration, rehabilitation or archaeological development of historic sites listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

About $369,000 is expected to be available.

The deadline to apply is March 31. More information is available online.

