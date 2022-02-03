Advertisement

Impending weather forces athletics cancellations

Games canceled on February 3
Games canceled on February 3
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Winter Storm Warning throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley area have caused several cancellations to basketball games scheduled for Thursday night.

The Parkersburg South Freshman/JV games against Marietta have been canceled, and varsity girl’s basketball on the road against Bridgeport was also canceled.

The Williamstown at St. Marys girl’s basketball game was canceled, no new date has been set yet for a make-up game.

The Parkersburg Catholic Crusaderettes will not play Thursday at Ravenswood due to the weather.

