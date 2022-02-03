Obituary: Cox, John Leslie “Les”

WATERFORD, Ohio (WTAP) - John Leslie “Les” Cox, 74, of Waterford, Ohio, died on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Highland Oaks Health Center in McConnelsville, Ohio, with his wife by his side. He was born on December 21, 1947 in Nelsonville, Ohio, to Mary Kathryn Davis.

John was a Vietnam Veteran, serving his country in the United State Army. He was general manager of York Paving Company, retiring in 2019 after over 50 years.

He was a lifetime member of the VFW and member of the AMVETS, Post 76, in Athens, Ohio. John loved fishing, listening to music, being outside, the Dallas Cowboys and The Ohio State Buckeyes. He especially loved the ocean and fishing with his buddy, Greg.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Ellen Pahl Myers Cox, whom he married on November 12, 2010; three daughters, Erin Hildalgo (Clem) of Pocatello, ID, Stacy Clement (John) of Logan, Ohio and Amanda Jones (Trent) of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; four step children, Amanda Alloway (Scott) of Little Hocking, Ohio, Carol Anderson (Eddie) of Parkersburg, WV, Pam Myers (Ed) of Mineral Wells, WV and Scott Myers (Brenda) of Elizabeth, WV; 17 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; siblings, Shirley Pillaro (JR) of Nelsonville, Bill Adams (April) of Newark, Ohio and Cindy Neal (Tony) of Nelsonville; special friend, Zarah; many nieces, nephews and extended family; and the buddies on his crew, they were his family to him as well, Jason, Mike, Toby, Paul, Marty, Mud, Nate, Steve, Danny, Brent, Trista, Michele and Lisa.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jean McCombs; uncle, Emmett Davis; and best friend, Storm Bentley.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Barlow Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with funeral services to follow at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor Willie Hood officiating. Burial will follow in Connett Cemetery in Nelsonville, with full military honors observed.

His family would like to thank the Amedisys Hospice team: Kenzie, Maddi, Courtney, Tammi, Cody and Michele as well as Rhonda and Lisa from Highland Oaks. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve John’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, www.CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

