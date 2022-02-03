Advertisement

Obituary: Forrer, George E.

George E. Forrer Obit
George E. Forrer Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPENCER, W.Va. (WTAP) - George E. Forrer, 83, of Spencer, died Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Roane General Hospital, Spencer.

He was born January 9, 1939 at Marshallville, Ohio, the son of the late William and Mary Shilling Forrer.

Mr. Forrer was a retired truck driver and a five year resident of Spencer.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Jane Craddock Forrer of Spencer; children, Jeffery Lynn (Becky) Forrer of Glenmont, Ohio and Lisa (Larry) Hudson of Collins, Ohio; grandchildren, Matthew (Jaimie) Hudson of Milan, Ohio and Josh (Ashley) Hudson of Milan, Ohio, Adam Forrer of Killbuck, Ohio and Kendra Forrer Walk of Wooster; great grandchildren, Benjamin, Kennedy and Casey Forrer, Bryleigh and Casey Hudson, Audrey, Elliana and Alexis Walker; sister, Marty Millers of Orrville, Ohio; brother, William Forrer of Dalton, Ohio.

Mr. Forrer has been cremated and a service is being planned that will take place at a later date.

John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be shared at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory
A Winter Storm is impacting the Mid-Ohio Valley. Here is the latest forecast
Police say a house fire that killed a West Virginia man has been ruled arson.
Fire that killed West Virginia man ruled arson
Snow in downtown Parkersburg taken around 3:45 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2022.
Ohio counties snow emergency levels
PHS closed Wednesday
Parkersburg High School closed due to power outage on Wednesday
Freezing rain update/ precautions
Upcoming freezing rain impacts travel for all

Latest News

Glen Kent Morgan Obit
Obituary: Morgan, Glen Kent
William C. Mullins Obit
Obituary: Mullins, William C.
Steven Paul Turner Obit
Obituary: Turner, Steven Paul
Sharon Kay McKown Obit
Obituary: McKown, Sharon Kay