Obituary: Forrer, George E.

SPENCER, W.Va. (WTAP) - George E. Forrer, 83, of Spencer, died Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Roane General Hospital, Spencer.

He was born January 9, 1939 at Marshallville, Ohio, the son of the late William and Mary Shilling Forrer.

Mr. Forrer was a retired truck driver and a five year resident of Spencer.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Jane Craddock Forrer of Spencer; children, Jeffery Lynn (Becky) Forrer of Glenmont, Ohio and Lisa (Larry) Hudson of Collins, Ohio; grandchildren, Matthew (Jaimie) Hudson of Milan, Ohio and Josh (Ashley) Hudson of Milan, Ohio, Adam Forrer of Killbuck, Ohio and Kendra Forrer Walk of Wooster; great grandchildren, Benjamin, Kennedy and Casey Forrer, Bryleigh and Casey Hudson, Audrey, Elliana and Alexis Walker; sister, Marty Millers of Orrville, Ohio; brother, William Forrer of Dalton, Ohio.

Mr. Forrer has been cremated and a service is being planned that will take place at a later date.

John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be shared at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com

