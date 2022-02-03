Obituary: McKown, Sharon Kay

SPENCER, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sharon Kay McKown, 70, of Spencer, passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at the CAMC – Teays Valley Hospital, Scott Depot.

She was born April 4, 1951 at Charleston, the daughter of the late Harvey S. and Lenore Massey Samples.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Buddy Gale Samples, William B. “Billy” Samples and Harvey S. “Junior” Samples, Jr.; son-in-law, George O’Dell.

Sharon was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a Christian and a charter member of the Faith Baptist Church, Spencer, where she served many years as a Sunday school teacher. Sharon was a cheerful caregiver who helped her neighbors and church family.

Her pastimes included watching old black and white movies, yardwork, rose gardening. She enjoyed fishing and loving her dog, Wesley.

Survivors include her husband, Gary McKown; children, Stacy Kay O’Dell of Parkersburg, Stephny May (Steven M.) Lietuvnikas of Clear Spring, Md. and Samuel G. (Amanda E.) McKown of Spencer; special grandson, Gabriel J.G. McKown, whom she raised of Spencer; granddaughters, Brynn McKown Lietuvnikas of Clear Spring, Md., Charlotte Elizabeth McKown and Scarlett Gray McKown both of Spencer; five sisters, Carol (Larry) Rush of Lorain, Ohio, Barbara (Joe) Farley of Ocala, Fla., Connie (Kermit) Ferrell of Nashville, Tenn., Christine (Daniel) Walker and Jacqueline O’Neal both of Procious.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 5 at the John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, with Pastor Justin S. Simmons officiating. Burial will be in the Good Hope Cemetery, Reedy.

The visitation will be two hours before the funeral service. Condolences may be shared at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com

