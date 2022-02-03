Obituary: Morgan, Glen Kent

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Glen Kent Morgan, 80, of Williamstown, WV passed away February 1, 2022 and WVU Medicine Camden Clark.

He was born July 7, 1941 in New Martinsville, WV, a son of the late Russell Morgan and Birdie Barkes Morgan.

Glen was a Laborer for the Union 1149. He was a member at the 19th Street Church of God. He was an outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being in the mountains.

Those left behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Lou Morgan; son, Glen “Kent” (Michele) Morgan II of Coolville, OH; daughter, Ashlee (Josh) Goodwin of Arizona; four grandson; and five granddaughters.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters and three brothers.

A memorial service will be 4 p.m. Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be two hours prior to the time of service on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Morgan family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.