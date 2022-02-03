Obituary: Mullins, William C.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - William C. Mullins, 90, died of pancreatic cancer Friday evening (January 28, 2022) enroute from Marietta Memorial Hospital to home. The last words he heard were from an ambulance attendant who said “Thank you for your service.”

Bill/Moon was born at home on Broadway Avenue, South Parkersburg to Carl Ezra and Edna Maude Shawver Mullins on April 12, 1931 and was the eldest of five children. He attended Lauckport Baptist Church and graduated from Parkersburg High School. Bill married his high school sweetheart, Evelyn L. Brake June 19, 1951. Bill fathered five children, each born in a different state/country.

Bill joined the U. S. Air Force in January 1951 and was assigned to the Strategic Air Command (SAC). He initially served as a Tactical (“Drill”) Instructor administering Basic Training to groups of 60 new arrivals (drill, ceremony, customs, and courtesies). He was an Aircraft Crew Chief on the B-25, preparing aircraft for flights, performing corrective maintenance, inspections and repairs. He became a Flight Chief on the L-26, AC-47, AC-54, KC-97. As a Flight Engineer, he flew with Col. Dean Hess, flying low and buzzing the MOV neighborhood when they visited family. In 1962 he became NCOIC of Aircraft Records and was responsible for maintaining aircraft and aerospace ground equipment records, planning maintenance and determining repairs. He acted as a technical advisor to the Chief of Maintenance. In 1968 he became Chief of the Training Control Branch, responsible for planning, administering, supervising and monitoring all training of maintenance personnel. In 1969 he became NCOIC of Quality Control. Bill was in Cambodia and Thailand during the Vietnam War, serving with the 23rd TASS Forward Air Command (FAC).

His overseas assignments took him to Korea, Japan, the Azores, Okinawa, Spain, Vietnam, Casablanca, Iceland, Greenland and others. Bill was awarded three Air Force Commendation Medals, the equivalent of three Bronze Stars, and received an Honorable Discharge in 1971, after 21 years of service. Bill then worked at Crescent Supply Co. (Marietta) as Electrical Purchasing Agent until 1982.

After retiring, Bill was an active member and President of Herron’s Pioneers 204, Marietta. Bill and Evelyn started with weekend camping trips, gradually increasing frequency and distance. They eventually sold their house, intending to travel a year or two, but finally quit after fifteen years, amassing over 300,000 miles with their Suburban and Coachman trailer. They traveled throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Bill was a car guy, first buying a 1941 Ford then trading it in for something newer, with more power, bells and whistles, generally a Buick. His second favorite vehicle was his Suburban and his third, a John Deere mowing tractor. Bill was driving until his death.

Bill is a 50-year member of the Masons, Mt. Olivet #3 (Parkersburg), Scottish Rite, and Shriners. For many years, Bill and his convertible pulled the Shrine Belle in many local parades. He was a steadfast supporter of the Shriners Hospitals for Children. Bill is a five-time cancer survivor, thanks primarily to Dr. Richard Hershey and the Marietta Memorial Hospital Strecker Cancer Center.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Evelyn, Sept. 22, 2015, his son, Gerald W. (“Jerry”) on August 9, 1984 (Marietta, OH), and his parents, Carl E. and Edna M. Mullins (Parkersburg, WV). He was also preceded by two sisters, Charlotte Ann Phillips (Lubeck, WV) and Marjorie Ellen Mullins-King (Cleveland, OH).

Bill is survived by one son and three daughters and their families, which include William C. Mullins, Jr. (Karen) from Marietta, Teresa D. Mullins from Marietta, Suzanne Delapp (Robert) from Lexington, NC, and Sharon Waters from Marietta. He is also survived by twin sisters, Elaine Wallace from Marietta and Eileen Tarkett from Mesa, AZ, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid-19 and inclement weather, there will not be a funeral or graveside service at this time. A memorial service will be arranged at a later date. Bill will be interred at Riverview Cemetery (Williamstown, WV) on Friday February 4 at 2:30.

Memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children or Reno Squad. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com..

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.