Obituary: Turner, Steven Paul

By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Steven Paul Turner, 75, of Williamstown, passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Belpre Landing and Rehab Center.

He was born April 15, 1946, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Paul J. and Vergie Booher Turner.

Steve was a 1964 graduate of Parkersburg High School. He was a sports enthusiast and a former manager for Harold’s IGA in Vienna.

He is survived by his daughter, Heather Gates (Alan) of Williamstown; two sons, Seth Turner of Holiday, FL and Capp Turner of Dunedin, FL; sister, Jan Kiger of Vienna; nine grandchildren, Katherine Turner, Cullen Gates, Meadow Gates, Alison Gates, Evan Turner, whom he raised, Odin Turner, Cora Turner, Macy Turner and Reece Turner; and three nephews, John, Zachary and Tim Kiger.

In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by his two daughters, Ashley and Lindsey Turner; and one son, Scott Turner.

A memorial service is being planned for a later date. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory of Vienna is honored to serve the Turner family.

Online condolences may be made at www.lambertatman.com.

