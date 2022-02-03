Advertisement

Road crews and power companies prepare for winter storm

An ODOT worker prepares a company truck for icy conditions.
An ODOT worker prepares a company truck for icy conditions.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With an incoming wintry mix, both the Ohio Department of Transportation and Mon Power are getting ready. They’ve prepped their vehicles and have resources at the ready.

Of the predicted wintry mix, ice proves to be the most concerning element for both.

ODOT District 10 Spokesperson Ashley Rittenhouse said, “Obviously the ice is the biggest concern. With us, unfortunately with it starting as rain, we can’t pre-treat those roads with brine because the rain would just wash that away.”

Because of this, ODOT’s encouraging people to stay off the roads if they can.

For power companies, on the other hand, ice and freezing rain pose different threats.

Mon Power Spokesperson Will Boye said, “Those have the potential to cause significant damage because they can cause trees and branches to fall or sag onto our lines and equipment.”

And power outages aren’t the only concern.

Boye continued, “We encourage our customers to assume that all downed or low-hanging power lines are energized and dangerous so that’s why they need to stay at least 30 feet away. They can be extremely dangerous and fatal if a person comes into contact with them.”

Boye advises calling 9-1-1 if you see either of these potentially dangerous scenarios

For power outages, however, you can report them online at firstenergycorp.com by clicking on “report outage” button. You can also call 1-888-LIGHTSS and that’s lights with two S’s.

You can stay up to date with local power outages by going to firstenergycorp.com/outages.

And, as always, please be mindful of the crews who will be out in the middle of this storm, working to keep us safe.

Rittenhouse said, “Across the state this winter, we’ve already seen over a dozen plows struck and a lot of  those instances are totally preventable.”

And ODOT crews might not be able to relax once the storm is over either.

“If we do get the freezing rain that’s predicted, we also anticipate being busy after the storm is over with potential tree and limb clean up,” Rittenhouse said.

WTAP reached out to the West Virginia Department of Transportation for this story but did not hear back.

