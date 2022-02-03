Advertisement

W. Va. county extends mask mandate through school year

Students and staff in a county in southwestern West Virginia will likely be wearing masks in...
Students and staff in a county in southwestern West Virginia will likely be wearing masks in the classroom until the end of the school year.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (AP) - Students and staff in a county in southwestern West Virginia will likely be wearing masks in the classroom until the end of the school year.

The Herald-Dispatch reports the Cabell County Board of Education voted earlier this week to expand its universal indoor mask mandate through June 7.

That’s the date of the first board meeting after students have finished school for the year.

The policy is subject to change, based on the changing public health situation, officials said.

As of last month, around two-thirds of West Virginia county school districts required masks in schools 35 out of 55, according to the state Department of Education.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a house fire that killed a West Virginia man has been ruled arson.
Fire that killed West Virginia man ruled arson
PHS closed Wednesday
Parkersburg High School closed due to power outage on Wednesday
Snow in downtown Parkersburg taken around 3:45 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2022.
Ohio counties snow emergency levels
Freezing rain update/ precautions
Upcoming freezing rain impacts travel for all
Joe Burrow banner in Coach Smather's garage
Joe Burrow’s High School coaches reflect and react to his success

Latest News

State Historic Preservation Office of the Department of Arts, Culture and History.
Historic restoration grants deadline in WVa is March 31
WTAP News @ 10 - ODOT and Monpower
WTAP News @ 10 - ODOT and Monpower
Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory
A Winter Storm is impacting the Mid-Ohio Valley. Here is the latest forecast
An ODOT worker prepares a company truck for icy conditions.
Road crews and power companies prepare for winter storm