A Winter Storm is impacting the Mid-Ohio Valley. Here is the latest forecast

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Here is a breakdown of the winter storm that is currently impacting the Mid-Ohio Valley.

WARNINGS AND ADVISORIES:

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for all the counties shaded in pink. It is in effect for Washington, Athens, Meigs, and Morgan counties through 7 a.m. Friday and for Noble and Monroe counties through 10 a.m. Friday. It goes into effect at 7 p.m. Thursday for Jackson, Wood, and Pleasants counties and lasts until 1 p.m. Friday.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for all the counties in purple. Wirt and Ritchie counties are both included in this advisory. It is in place from 7 p.m. Thursday through 1 p.m. Friday.

Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory
Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory(wtap)

A Flood Watch is in effect for the counties in green. This includes Athens, Meigs, Washington, Noble, Monroe, Wirt, Wood, Pleasants, Jackson and Ritchie counties through 1 a.m. Friday.

Flood Watch
Flood Watch(wtap)

TIMING:

Widespread rain is currently impacting the Mid-Ohio Valley and will continue until this afternoon for most of the area. A cold front will move through Thursday morning, and as colder air filters into the region, we will start to see a transition to freezing rain from NW to SE. We will then see some snow push in by Friday morning.

Futurecast
Futurecast(wtap)
Futurecast
Futurecast(Wtap)

AMOUNTS:

We will see 1-2″ of rain across the region, with some locations picking up to 2.5″.

Ice is the biggest concern across the region, with .25-.50″ across our northern and northwestern communities and .10-.25″ elsewhere.

Ice forecast
Ice forecast(wtap)

Light snow will be possible across the area on Friday, with dusting to 2″ expected for most of the Mid-Ohio Valley. Higher totals are possible in our northern and northwestern communities.

Snowfall forecast
Snowfall forecast(wtap)

IMPACTS:

Hazardous road conditions are likely Thursday evening into Friday morning. Plan on giving yourself plenty of extra time to get to your destination and use extra caution out on the roadways.

Power outages will also be possible across the area.

We will continue to provide updates as this winter storm moves through the region.

