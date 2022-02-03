Wreck sends at least one to the hospital

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A wreck in Parkersburg sent at least one person to the hospital Thursday afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of Route 68 and Ohio Avenue, just before the Memorial Bridge.

A supervisor in the Parkersburg Police Department said on scene that only two vehicles were involved, each only carrying a driver.

Police said both drivers were going to be taken to the hospital, but only one had been as of about 2:40 p.m.

Not much was known about their injuries.

One of them had to be pulled from his pickup truck, which had ended up on its side. The police supervisor on scene said he believed the Parkersburg Fire Department had to cut the truck open to pull him out.

Parkersburg Police and Fire, as well as Camden Clark Ambulance Services responded to the scene. Police said a few West Virginia Division of Natural Resources officers also helped out on scene.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.