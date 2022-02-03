Advertisement

W.Va. lawmakers advance bill to enhance voter fraud penalty

Republican lawmakers in West Virginia want to increase the penalties for illegal voting in...
Republican lawmakers in West Virginia want to increase the penalties for illegal voting in elections.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - Republican lawmakers in West Virginia want to increase the penalties for illegal voting in elections.

HB 4311 would make it a felony to vote twice in an election or to reject or alter ballots. The crime is currently a misdemeanor.

There has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the U.S., despite false claims by former President Donald Trump that the last federal election was ``stolen.’’

The bill passed the House of Delegates with no opposition on Thursday.

Democratic Del. Mike Pushkin said he’s not sure how much effect the bill will have because of the lack of documented voter fraud in West Virginia.

