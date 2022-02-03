Young hockey players excited to see U.S.A. hockey team in Winter Olympics

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - Some future hockey stars in Athens are among the many across the county that are eager to watch the U.S. go for gold in the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Even though the world’s best men’s players will not be playing.

“It’s very impressive that we’re able to get a very talented group. Even though we don’t have the best of the best going at the NHL players,” says Athens Youth Hockey Association assistant high school hockey coach, Connor Pepper.

The NHL made the decision to withdraw players from international play because of the pandemic.

Coach Pepper says that it doesn’t matter who is out there representing the U.S.A.

“For them it’s not going to matter who these players are,” says Pepper. “What’s going to matter is the name on the jersey, it’s going to be Team U.S.A. And those are the best players in the country that are going to be representing those. And those kids are going to be looking in. And they’re going to be really excited about that.”

The men’s roster features players in college, from international leagues, and the American League.

Hockey players in Athens say that they hope to see history repeat itself from the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” team.

“This year’s another chance to recreate the 1980 ‘Miracle on Ice.’ Because with NHL players not being a part of this Olympics our young college kids have a chance to go out and take the gold from all these professional players from across the world,” says Xavier Goss.

Other kids are excited to see players on the team that are not in the NHL.

“It’s a real dream. I mean I really wish that if I don’t make the NHL that could be a good part,” says Louden Royse.

As it shows them that they don’t need to reach the top league to play on the big stage.

“Yeah, it seems exciting,” says Teddy Carlston. “I would love to be in the Olympics someday.”

Coaches say that it’s groups like the Men’s Olympics team that can inspire these young players to reach this significant goal in the future.

“These kids are the next Auston Matthews, Phil Kessel. Some of the great American players that come in the past,” says Pepper. “And this is our future right here, this is the next generation. And we have to be supportive of them. And also, it’s going to be so important that they look at that group and say, ‘This is what I could become in ten years.’”

