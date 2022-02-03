Your Good News: Neighbor’s act of kindness helped her neighbor recover from a fall

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - For our February “Your Good News” we talk to a resident from Mineral Wells who said without her neighbor’s act of kindness she wouldn’t have been able to recover from her fall.

In November of 2021, Delores Archer unexpectedly fell in her bedroom and hurt her head. Her neighbor and good friend Cheryl Dinnin heard Delores’ dog barking across the hall profusely for 25 minutes and came to the rescue.

Cheryl then called 911 and stayed with Delores until the ambulance got there. While Delores was in the hospital Cheryl took care of Delores’ dog. After Delores returned home Cheryl would continue to check in on Delores daily and even bring her a few homecooked meals.

“She’s a great neighbor and I would be lost without her,” Archer said. “It’s like I said if she moved I’d be right behind her.”

This isn’t the first time Cheryl has taken care of Delores and called for help. Delores had a heart attack a while back and Cheryl took care of her then.

Delores and Cheryl have been great friends since they moved into the neighborhood and they say they are like family.

“Anything that she needs I make sure that she has groceries in [her house] here,” Dinnin said. “She’s always a part of our family meals you know Christmas and Thanksgiving you know the holiday meals.”

Morrison Incorporated will be donating $100 in Cheryl’s name to the American Heart Association.

