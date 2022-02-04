Advertisement

4th annual night to shine postponed

Night to shine event will be postponed until later date
Night to shine event will be postponed until later date
By Kheron Alston
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 4th annual Night to Shine event will be postponed until a later date due to weather.

No major changes have been made to the event other than the date and they plan on the event going on as it has in the past.

Porterfield Baptist is looking at two possible dates that have to be approved by the church sometime this week.

We will update you with specific details as we hear more

