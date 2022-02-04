4th annual night to shine postponed

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 4th annual Night to Shine event will be postponed until a later date due to weather.

No major changes have been made to the event other than the date and they plan on the event going on as it has in the past.

Porterfield Baptist is looking at two possible dates that have to be approved by the church sometime this week.

We will update you with specific details as we hear more

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.