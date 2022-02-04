After meeting with Trump, Moreno leaves US Senate primary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Republican Bernie Moreno has left the crowded Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Ohio after a meeting with Donald Trump.

The Cleveland luxury car dealer and blockchain executive said in a statement late Thursday that he and the former Republican president ``agreed this race has too many Trump candidates and could cost the MAGA movement a conservative seat.’’

As of Wednesday’s filing deadline, nine candidates were vying for the GOP nomination to succeed U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, who is retiring.

Trump praised Moreno and said his decision will help ensure the Make America Great Again ticket ``wins BIG.’’

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.