American Cancer Society wants people to take steps to be healthy

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today is World Cancer Day.

The American Cancer Society wants people to take the necessary steps to be healthy and prevent potential cancer.

According to officials with the American Cancer Society, one in six deaths across the world each year are caused by cancer.

Officials say people can prevent cancer and fight it better by practicing a healthy lifestyle and getting checked early and often.

“Screening is so important as I mentioned before. Speaking with our physicians about our eligibility for different types of screenings is just so important. And for those physicians to know family history too. That can play a big part in whether someone is possibly going to get cancer or not,” says American Cancer Society senior development manager, Carmen Hathaway.

Officials with the American Cancer Society say that people can show their support by doing the relay for life event or by becoming a caregiver to someone with cancer.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.