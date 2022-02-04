Advertisement

Descendant of omicron variant detected in West Virginia

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says the first two cases of a descendant of the omicron variant...
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says the first two cases of a descendant of the omicron variant of the coronavirus have been identified in the state.(Gov. Jim Justice's Communication Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says the first two cases of a descendant of the omicron variant of the coronavirus have been identified in the state.

He says the latest variant was detected in COVID-19 patients in Berkeley and Ohio counties. Dr. Clay Marsh is the state’s coronavirus expert.

He said nearly half of U.S. states have seen a few cases of the new variant.

He says it might be more contagious than previous versions but doesn’t appear to be as severe.

Particular genetic traits in the latest version make it somewhat harder to detect.

Marsh says it appears cases of the original omicron variant have peaked in West Virginia

