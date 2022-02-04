Advertisement

Elderly man’s car found in flood water: the search continues

By Laura Bowen
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Ritchie County Sheriff’s Department is searching for an elderly man after his car was found almost completely submerged in flood water.

The vehicle was discovered by passerbys Friday morning. It was 300 feet away from the roadway in Cisco by Route 47. This is according to Ritchie County Sheriff Terry Snodgrass. He said officers got to the car by boat, finding it in park with no keys. It is not yet known if the man made it to land.

Officers found out that the car owner lives by himself and was supposed to be at a doctor’s appointment in Parkersburg Friday. He is 83 or 84 years old.

Snodgrass said search conditions have been dangerous due to high waters so the search will be called off Friday evening and resumed Saturday.

