Flood Warning in Washington County throughout the night

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Washington County is under a flood warning tonight.

The county has about eight roads closed due to high water from the rain, snow, and ice over the past 24 hours.

State Route 821 in Washington County near Whipple, Ohio was hit very hard causing multiple roads to be closed in that area.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has closed Whipple Run Road near Kohl Road.

You can find all of the road closings in Washington County by visiting the Sheriff’s website: https://washingtoncountysheriff.org/ for more information.

Sheriff, Larry Mincks, says there haven’t been any wrecks caused by flooding that his deputies have responded to today.

