Heating your home safely this winter

Avoiding fire and carbon monoxide poisoning during power outages
Parkersburg Fire Department
Parkersburg Fire Department
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ice storms can often lead to power outages... and many without power will try just about anything to stay warm.

According to Parkersburg Fire Chief Jason Matthews, this can lead to a number of problems...

Matthews says the majority of these problems involve generators.

He says that just like with any other appliance, it’s important to always read the manual when setting one up.

Failure to properly setup or connect a generator could lead to electrical issues or even fires.

Matthews says the most common issue with generators however, is when people run them too close to their home.

This, he says, can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Carbon monoxide is often called a “silent killer.” It’s colorless, odorless, and tasteless.

He says carbon monoxide poisoning has a number of symptoms: “...headache, or nausea, or they could be unconscious depending on the levels (of carbon monoxide) in the home. That’s why it’s so important to have a carbon monoxide detector because it’s going to detect it at such a low rate and then you’re able to get out before any of those symptoms occur.”

Matthews says that beyond just having a carbon monoxide detector, it’s important to check that its working properly each month.

And if you are heating your home with a fireplace this winter, Matthews says you should get it inspected once a year.

