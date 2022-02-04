Jenkins resigns from West Virginia Supreme Court

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals Justice Evan Jenkins has resigned, effective February 6, 2022.

In a letter to Governor Jim Justice, Jenkins wrote that it has always been his goal to fix past problems and restore the public’s faith in the high court. He feels those goals have now been achieved.

He plans to return to practicing law and hopes to promote economic development in the state.

You can read his letter of resignation here.

