Jimmy Burrow talks family and Athens community’s impact on his son’s success

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -If you talk to anyone who knows Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow, they will tell you that his parents played a big role in shaping him into the man and team leader he is today.

For as long as Jimmy Burrow can remember, his son Joe loved sports-especially football. Throughout the years, as Burrow began to play in grade school, middle school and eventually high school, it became clear to many that he was destined for greatness. But Burrow said he made sure his son knew that with great power comes great responsibility.

“We have certain core values that we go by, to respect other people and be disciplined in whatever he does and try to prepare to do the best he can.”

But Burrow said he didn’t have to keep that close of an eye on his son. His desire for greatness and ability to stay humble came from within.

“A lot of his demeanor, that’s just his personality,” Burrow said. “He’s always been pretty calm and cool in all the sports that he played. And really that started with coach Smathers in the 3rd grade.”

When asked what it was like to work with Burrow as a young kid, Smathers said it was easy to let him have full reign as a quarterback.

“Normally I would have to tell, holler out onto the field, ‘play one! Play one!’ Joey caught onto that instinctively,” he said.

“Everything there was nobody in the pit, boom, he would pump to center and take off and one time he ran a 65-yard touchdown untouched.”

Burrow had a lot of runs like that during his Athens days, and that carried over to when he became a LSU Tiger and eventually the quarterback for the Bengals. His dad said many people tell him how proud they are that his son hails from South East Ohio.

“” There’s a sense of pride because he’s from The Plains here, Athens, SouthEast Ohio. Not a lot of professional athletes have come out of this area,” Burrow said.

“Joe also made reference to the fact in his Heisman speech about the hunger relief that was needed here, food insecurities-they are proud of that. So, things on and off the field and we are just happy that Joe certainly feels good to be from South East Ohio.”

Since Burrow’s Heisman speech in 2020, the Athens County Food Pantry has received 1.4 million dollars in donations to their “Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund.” A number the Burrows hope will climb no matter the outcome of this year’s Super Bowl.

“Anything Joe or our family can do to encourage people to help out with the food insecurities in South East Ohio is huge for that. He’ll always continue to support that. The more visibility he has every week, every year, every season that just puts a lot more emphasis on people to be able to donate and to understand what that’s all about here in South East Ohio,” Burrow said.

“We are proud of what he has done to make people aware of that and the journey continues.”

