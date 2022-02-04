Man arrested after hit and run

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A man has been arrested after a hit and run in Parkersburg, according to officials.

Parkersburg police were called to the scene around 11:45 AM Friday morning. Officials say one car was in a ditch by Dudley Avenue and the other had fled.

The person hit sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The perpetrator has since been caught. His name is Thomas Dailey and he is facing a hit and run charge.

