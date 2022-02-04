Advertisement

Man arrested after hit and run

WTAP News @ 5- Man arrested after hit and run
By Laura Bowen
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A man has been arrested after a hit and run in Parkersburg, according to officials.

Parkersburg police were called to the scene around 11:45 AM Friday morning. Officials say one car was in a ditch by Dudley Avenue and the other had fled.

The person hit sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The perpetrator has since been caught. His name is Thomas Dailey and he is facing a hit and run charge.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two cars crash near Memorial Bridge.
Wreck sends two to the hospital
Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory
A Winter Storm is impacting the Mid-Ohio Valley. Here is the latest forecast
A former Marietta Middle School boys basketball coach pled guilty to nine counts of unlawful...
Ex-Marietta Middle School boy’s basketball coach pleads guilty to rape charges
Snow in downtown Parkersburg taken around 3:45 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2022.
Ohio counties snow emergency levels
Meteorologists are keeping their eyes out for flooding.
Flood warnings issued across the Mid-Ohio Valley: what that means

Latest News

American Cancer Society wants people to take steps to be healthy
American Cancer Society wants people to take steps to be healthy
Flood Warnings
Flood Warning in Washington County throughout the night
Restaurants still finding way to get customers their meals on snowy days
Restaurants still finding way to get customers their meals on snowy days
Icy conditions
Ohio State Highway Patrol responding to icy conditions