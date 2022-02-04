Advertisement

Multiple local health departments will stop Covid contact tracing

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department and the Washington County Health Department are no longer...
The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department and the Washington County Health Department are no longer conducting Covid contact tracing.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department is no longer conducting Covid contact tracing.

The department’s population health director, Malcolm Lanham is calling it a ‘big shift.’

“Since pretty close to the beginning of the pandemic, case investigation and contact tracing has been really at the center of a lot of the mitigation efforts...,” he said.

Now, their strategy is changing due to guidance from West Virginia’s DHHR, which was influenced by CDC recommendations.

It’s a glimpse of normalcy in response to Covid moving closer towards endemic status.

Lanham said, “..., I think this is a very good first step in that direction…,”

Now, instead of finding and reaching out to people who might have come in contact with Covid-positive people, only Covid positive people will be notified.

“The state will send out a mass text message to those that are able to receive text messages,” Lanham explained.

Covid positive people who cannot receive texts will be contacted by the MOV Health Department. If they don’t answer, the health department will leave a voicemail with directions on where to go for Covid guidance.

There is, however, an exception.

“...,if an individual is linked to a known outbreak in a congregate setting - like a long term care facility, a residential setting, a homeless shelter, a childcare setting.”

That’s where contact tracing and case investigation will continue.

Still, there’s more changes to come.

Lanham said, “A lot of employers have requested that they get release letters from us and we’ve been directed by the state to not provide those any longer since we are no longer doing case investigation.”

This includes release letters for schools.

All this doesn’t mean, however, that we’re already in endemic territory.

“If you’re going into a crowded location where you don’t know the people then you’re probably going to need to wear a mask,” Lanham said.

The MOV Health Department says it will be putting more focus on educating people who test positive and the rest of the public about Covid mitigation.

The Washington County Health Department will also no longer be conducting contact tracing except for outbreaks in congregate settings, according to their media contact.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory
A Winter Storm is impacting the Mid-Ohio Valley. Here is the latest forecast
Police say a house fire that killed a West Virginia man has been ruled arson.
Fire that killed West Virginia man ruled arson
A former Marietta Middle School boys basketball coach pled guilty to nine counts of unlawful...
Ex-Marietta Middle School boy’s basketball coach pleads guilty to rape charges
Two cars crash near Memorial Bridge.
Wreck sends two to the hospital
Snow in downtown Parkersburg taken around 3:45 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2022.
Ohio counties snow emergency levels

Latest News

Crews are hard at work preparing the Toughman Contest in Parkersburg
Preparations underway for W.V. Toughman Contest
Young hockey players excited to see U.S.A. hockey team in Winter Olympics
Young hockey players excited to see U.S.A. hockey team in Winter Olympics
Meteorologists are keeping their eyes out for flooding.
Flood warnings issued across the Mid-Ohio Valley: what that means
According to the Federal Trade Commission, real estate and investment scams lure you in with...
Consumer Crackdown: FTC warns buyers to beware of real estate investment promises